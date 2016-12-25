Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Carrie Fisher in stable condition, Debbie Reynolds says

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 4:54 p.m.
REUTERS
Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo
AFP/Getty Images
This file photo taken on December 16, 2015 shows US actress Carrie Fisher (R) posing with a storm trooper as she attends the opening of the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in central London. Hollywood star Carrie Fisher was fighting for her life on December 23 after suffering a massive heart attack near the end of a transatlantic flight. The 60-year-old 'Star Wars' actress was preparing to land in Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest, and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation by an emergency responder on board. / AFP PHOTO / LEON NEALLEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
This publicity film image provided by 20th Century-Fox Film Corporation shows, from left, Harrison Ford as Han Solo, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in a scene from the 'Star Wars' movie released by 20th Century-Fox in 1977.

LOS ANGELES -- Carrie Fisher is in stable condition days after suffering a medical emergency, according to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds tweeted Sunday that the family would share any updates on Fisher and thanked the public for its "prayers & good wishes."

Earlier in the day, Oscar winner Sally Field tweeted that she was thinking of the "Star Wars" actress with all her "heart and soul."

Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill of "Star Wars" fame are among many others who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher recovers after falling ill on a flight and being admitted Friday to a Los Angeles hospital.

Citing unnamed sources, celebrity website TMZ first reported that Fisher suffered a heart attack, while the Los Angeles Times, also citing unnamed sources, said the "Star Wars" star suffered a heart episode on a flight that arrived at Los Angeles International Airport around noon Friday. Several other outlets also cited unnamed sources in their reports.

Fire and United Airlines officials confirmed to the AP that a patient suffered a serious medical emergency on a London-to-Los Angeles flight Friday, but would not confirm it was Fisher.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care and transported the person to a nearby hospital.

United Airlines said in a statement that the unnamed passenger was unresponsive.

Tributes and well-wishes poured in: "Princess Leia can survive anything!" wrote one fan on Twitter. "Hold on, Carrie Fisher. We're taking you into 2017 with us," wrote another. Her "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill said he was "sending all our love."

Todd Fisher, the actress' brother, said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told The Associated Press that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room. In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

Fans on Twitter hoped she would pull through. One wrote: "Carrie Fisher survived alcoholism, addiction, depression, bipolar disorder & 60 years in Hollywood. If anyone can survive 2016, it's her." The actress' former co-star Peter Mayhew, who played "Star Wars" character Chewbacca, called her "everyone's favorite princess right now."

Fisher is also known for such books as "Postcards from the Edge" and "Wishful Drinking."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.