World

George Washington re-enactors cross Delaware River

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 5:06 p.m.
John Godzieba as Gen. George Washington, second right, stands in a boat during a re-enactment of Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the Delaware River, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
John Godzieba as Gen. George Washington, walks along the bank of the Delaware River before the re-enactment of Washington's Christmas 1776 crossing of the river, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
John Godzieba, left, as Gen. George Washington, marches with his men in New Jersey after crossing the Delaware River during a re-enactment of Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the river, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. -- George Washington and his troops have made their annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River.

The 64th annual re-enactment of Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the river took the group from Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, to Titusville, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon.

The annual Christmas tradition drew large crowds of families and fans of history to both sides of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river during the original crossing. Washington's troops marched 8 miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton.

Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.

