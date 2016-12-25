Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

George Michael dead at 53

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 6:15 p.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael in concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

LONDON -- George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday. He was 53.

Michael enjoyed immense popularity early in his career as a teenybopper idol, delivering a series of hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Young Guns (Go For It)” and “Freedom.”

As a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range.

Michael, with startling good looks and an easy stage manner, formed the boy band WHAM! with his school friend Andrew Ridgeley in the early 1980's. Helped by MTV, the cheerful duo easily crossed the Atlantic to become popular in the United States.

The BBC quoted the rock singer's publicist saying he'd “passed away peacefully at home.”

According to the BBC, “Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring in Oxfordshire at 13:42 GMT. Police say there were no suspicious circumstances.”

According to the BBC: the star's publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”

