More than 50 people shot in Chicago over holiday weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CHICAGO – Nine people were wounded in daylight shootings in Chicago early Monday, bringing to more than 50 the number of people shot over the long Christmas weekend.

Eleven of the 53 people shot between about 4:50 p.m. Friday and about the same time Monday died from their wounds. More than a dozen others were listed in serious or critical condition.

The city saw eight multiple-victim shootings, including one attack that left two people dead and five others wounded and another shooting that left two people dead.

Much of the violence happened in areas “with historical gang conflicts on the south and west side of Chicago,” said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.

He also referred to the department's “strategic subject list,” which is generated daily from a computerized algorithm and assigns a score from 1 to 500 based on such factors as a person's arrests and the activities of his or her associates. Those people with a score in the upper 200s or higher are considered in danger of being shot or of shooting someone else.

“Ninety percent of those fatally wounded had gang affiliations, criminal histories and were pre-identified by the department's strategic subject algorithm as being a potential suspect or victim of gun violence,” Guglielmi said.

The gunfire Monday included a man shot in each leg, a man wounded in the hand and a person shot in the head, authorities said.

Monday's gunfire occurred when two brothers were killed and five other people were wounded while playing dice at a family Christmas party late Sunday.

That mass shooting, and the others on Christmas, added to the tolls this year in Chicago, where more than 700 homicides have been recorded and more than 4,000 people have been shot — a level of violence not seen in Chicago since the late 1990s, according to Chicago Tribune and police data.

Last year, 488 people were killed in Chicago.

Guglielmi said most of the shootings were targeted attacks by gangs against potential rivals during holiday gatherings. That brought on retaliatory gun violence.