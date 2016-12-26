Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
World

Oregon officer wounded by suspect, critical

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:24 p.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

PORTLAND — A Christmas Day shooting that left a woman dead triggered a car chase and gunbattle in suburban Portland that critically wounded an Oregon State Police officer and killed the slaying suspect, who had a troubled home life, authorities and court records said.

Trooper Nic Cederberg, 32, an Army veteran who has been with the department for seven years, underwent surgery Monday and remains in critical condition, state police said on their Facebook page.

The incident began when police in King City found the woman's body after responding to a call about shots being fired late Sunday, Washington County sheriff's Sgt. David Thompson said.

The suspect, James Tylka, 30, was seen driving away and officers pursued him, police said. The chase ended with an exchange of gunfire about 20 miles south of Portland.

Authorities did not release other information about the chase and shootout, except that officers from three police departments were involved and have been placed on paid administrative leave, a routine move.

But details emerged about Tylka's problems at home. He was locked in a protracted dispute with his former wife over custody of their son and child support payments, according to court records.

Social media and court records indicate he was married to Kate Armand and that the couple had a baby girl.

Tylka posted a photo on Facebook early this month of the couple kissing in happier times and commented: “We aren't divorced.” Someone responded that she hoped they work things out.

Police have not released the name of the woman he is believed to have killed, but Megan Armand told media outlets that the victim was her sister, Kate.

“We are still in shock and devastated from last night's events,” she said in a statement. “My heart is broken from the loss of my only sister. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the wounded OSP Officer and his family.”

Several Facebook posts by Kate Armand's friends expressed grief, describing her as a good person and an amazing mother to the nearly 1-year-old girl.

Tylka updated his Facebook profile photo shortly before his death, displaying a picture of the couple. He also updated his cover photo, showing his two children, a boy and a baby daughter.

Tylka's ex-wife, Sabrina Starks, had filed for immediate temporary custody of their son in September, saying the boy was in danger of potential abuse. She said Tylka spoke about suicide in September 2015, drawing a call to police, before leaving town for four months.

Starks wrote in the custody request that they agreed to joint custody in May 2016 but he had been acting irrationally, impulsively and aggressively, constantly pressuring the boy for updates about what she was doing.

She said the boy was crying when she picked him up on Sept. 5 and that he told her Tylka yelled at him and a grandmother.

“I asked him what he meant. (The boy) stated, ‘If I don't tell Daddy what you do, he yells at me and sends me to the corner. I told him no, and he yells until I tell him,'” she wrote.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.