Mother, boy found dead in NYC apartment

NEW YORK — New York City police say a woman and her 4-year-old son have been found dead in their Harlem apartment.

Police went to the apartment on West 153rd Street at 8:15 a.m. Monday and found the bodies of the 36-year-old woman and the child.

Felicia Barahona, 36, was found lifeless in the living room with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, police said. A 4-year-old boy, identified as Miguel Barahona, was found submerged in the bathtub, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death for both victims. Authorities are investigating whether the deaths were homicides or a murder-suicide.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Barahona, an Afghan war veteran, used to be a teacher at Clinton DeWitt High School in the Bronx.

She was accused in 2013 of having sex with a teenage student and, the source said, the 4-year-old who was found dead is believed to have been conceived from that relationship.