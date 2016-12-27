Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump taps his company's top lawyer as international advisor

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 12:48 p.m.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses as he speaks during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on July 21, 2016.

WASHINGTON -- One of President-elect Donald Trump's main advisers on U.S.-Israel relations will be his special representative for international negotiations.

A statement from Trump's transition team Tuesday said that attorney Jason Greenblatt has been named to the role.

For two decades, Greenblatt has worked for the Trump Organization and currently serves as its executive vice president and chief legal officer.

In the statement, Trump said that Greenblatt “has a history of negotiating substantial, complex transactions on my behalf,” and has the expertise to “bring parties together and build consensus on difficult and sensitive topics.”

Earlier in the day the trasition team announced that Trump is tapping an experienced national security adviser to serve as assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism.

A statement from the transition team said Thomas Bossert will advise the president on issues related to homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity, and he will coordinate the cabinet's process for formulating and executing related policy.

Bossert is the president of the risk management consulting firm CDS Consulting. He previously served as deputy assistant to the president for homeland security under President George W. Bush.

The statement says Bossert will focus on domestic and transnational security priorities alongside the work of Trump's pick for national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

