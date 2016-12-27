TribLIVE.com story

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

RUSSIA

Investigators study flight recorder from jet crash

SOCHI — Investigators recovered the flight-data recorder from a crashed military plane Tuesday and began reviewing its contents to learn why the jet went down moments after takeoff, killing all 92 people aboard, including members of a famous choir.

The Tu-154 crashed into the Black Sea early Sunday two minutes after departing in good weather from the city of Sochi. The plane was carrying members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, widely known as the Red Army Choir, to a New Year's concert at a Russian military base in Syria.

Meanwhile, rescue workers raced to wrap up their efforts to recover bodies and wreckage ahead of predicted bad weather. The work has involved 3,500 people, including about 200 navy divers flown to the site from all over Russia. Aided by drones and submersibles, teams have recovered 12 bodies and numerous body fragments about a mile away from the shore.

WASHINGTON

Maryland man charged in slaying of actress, yoga teacher

A Maryland man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Washington, D.C., actress and yoga teacher who went missing on Christmas.

Tricia McCauley, 46, who was found dead in her car Monday, was strangled by a ligature and suffered blunt force trauma, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Adrian Duane Johnson of Upper Marlboro, Md., was charged Tuesday. He was arrested after McCauley's body was found in her car late Monday.

WEST VIRGINIA

Nonprofit leader who wrote racist post about first lady fired

CHARLESTON — A state nonprofit group has fired its director after she wrote a Facebook post referring to first lady Michelle Obama as an “ape in heels.”

Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin's office said Tuesday that Pamela Ramsey Taylor, executive director of the Clay County Development Corp., was removed as a result of an agreement with the nonprofit's board of directors.

Taylor's racist social media comments were not directly mentioned as the reason. She had been placed initially on a six-week leave that was scheduled to end last Friday.

However, the state requested “specific assurances” the nonprofit is following anti-discrimination policies and has been assured Taylor is gone as director, Tomblin spokeswoman Jessica Tice said.

KANSAS

Lawsuit filed by mom over medical marijuana use dismissed

WICHITA — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a woman against the state and several agencies after her son was removed from her home in 2015 when he told school officials she used marijuana.

Shona Banda, of Garden City, alleged in the lawsuit filed in March that the defendants denied her civil rights by refusing to allow her to use medical marijuana to treat her Crohn's disease, interfered with her parenting and questioned her son without her permission. Medical marijuana is not legal in Kansas.

U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten dismissed the lawsuit Tuesday, agreeing with the defendants' contention that Banda had no right to use marijuana and the agencies had some immunity.

Banda says she intends to pursue the case after she recovers from a recent surgery.

