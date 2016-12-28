Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
World

Trump accuses Obama of 'inflammatory' roadblocks

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 10:48 a.m.
In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Updated 30 minutes ago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump accused President Barack Obama on Wednesday of throwing up "inflammatory" roadblocks during the transition of power and his administration of treating Israel with "total disdain," further straining the veneer of civility between the incoming and outgoing leaders.

Although Trump didn't detail his complaints in his morning broadsides on Twitter, the president-elect has made it clear that it didn't sit well with him when Obama recently boasted that he would have won the election if he'd been running. Trump's largely respectful tone about Obama since the election evaporated in his latest tweets.

"Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks," Trump tweeted. "Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!"

Trump also took direct issue with the Obama administration's decision to let a U.N. Security Council resolution critical of Israel pass.

"We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect," he said in a two-part tweet. "They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but ... not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!"

Trump and his team have until now been largely complimentary of the way Obama and his people have handled the transition. The president-elect's complaints about the treatment of Israel came a few hours before John Kerry was to make his final speech about Mideast peace as secretary of state - remarks that some Israeli officials panned in advance. The administration's decision not to veto the U.N. resolution aggravated an already strained U.S.-Israel relationship.

A dispute erupted Monday between Obama and Trump, spurred by Obama's hypothetical musings that had he run again, he would have been victorious. Obama suggested he still holds enough sway over the coalition of voters who elected him twice to get them to vote for him once again. Trump's response to that was "NO WAY!"

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted: "President Obama campaigned hard (and personally) in very important swing states, and lost. The voters wanted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Obama swept most key swing states in his two bids for the White House, but Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, fell short.

Later Tuesday, Trump thanked himself for a surge in a key gauge of consumer confidence. He wrote on Twitter that the Conference Board had reported that its consumer confidence index had climbed to 113.7 in December.

Trump noted that's the highest the index has climbed in more than 15 years, then added, "Thanks Donald!"

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.