Canada can work with Trump, energy minister says

It was a tumultuous autumn for Jim Carr.

Canada's pipeline point man was a key player in decisions by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to approve a major liquefied natural gas project in September and a pair of crude-oil proposals from Kinder Morgan Inc. and Enbridge Inc. last month, preceded by a string of regulatory and environmental concessions to quell opposition.

That cleared the deck for Carr, Canada's minister of natural resources. Now preparing for President-elect Donald Trump's administration with Rick Perry as his U.S. counterpart, Carr, 65, is shifting his attention in 2017 to two fresh endeavors: overhauling the country's National Energy Board and pushing for new transmission lines, potentially funded by both government and pension funds.

An advisory panel will submit its recommendations on the NEB in May, and the government will then go about rewriting Canada's environmental review laws for major projects, Carr said. He also plans to champion a push to link provinces rich with green energy to those that instead burn coal or gas for electricity.

“The way you start approaching that possibility is by looking at ways in which provinces can cooperate,” he said in a recent interview at his Ottawa office. “That's certainly a long-term goal, and you begin long-term goals by taking short-term steps.”

Energy projects have been a major focus since Trudeau took power last year, as he seeks to stoke economic growth while satisfying pledges made to environmentalists and indigenous communities.

Last month, Carr and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna approved Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline along with Enbridge's Line 3, while rejecting Enbridge's Northern Gateway proposal. The only other major pipeline in front of Canadian regulators is TransCanada Corp.'s Energy East, which is in its early stages of review.

Conservative lawmakers, who governed from 2006 to 2015, criticized Carr for approving Trans Mountain, with its potential legal barriers, and not Northern Gateway. Nonetheless, Carr said he felt a sense of accomplishment for how government handled the file.

“I'm proud of being able to approve major projects while respecting our climate change goals, and while meaningfully accommodating indigenous peoples,” Carr said.

The presidential election has buoyed hopes for another major TransCanada proposal, the Keystone XL pipeline to the United States that the Obama administration rejected last year. Canadian approvals remain in place for the project, and Carr said it's up to the company and U.S. government to decide whether to proceed.

Trump has appointed oilmen to key posts, including Rex Tillerson, the Exxon Mobil Corp. chief executive due to become secretary of State, and Perry, the former Texas governor tapped to head the U.S. Energy Department. Carr demurred when asked about them.

“We're very careful not to judge this administration on anything other than what they do,” he said. “I'm sure we will find areas of common cause.”