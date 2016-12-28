Romanian party makes new pick for prime minister to avert crisis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Romania's Social Democrats nominated Sorin Grindeanu to lead the next government in a bid to avoid a political crisis after their previous pick was rejected by President Klaus Iohannis.

Grindeanu, 43, served as communication minister in the government of former Premier Victor Ponta. Party leader Liviu Dragnea, who can't take the post himself because he was previously convicted of rigging a referendum, said if Grindeanu's nomination is rejected, his party will start procedures to suspend the president.

“We've chosen not to throw the country into political crisis, and we decided to propose a person who's loyal to the party and the governing program,” Dragnea said during a news conference Wednesday in Bucharest. “I hope the president will take this proposal very seriously.”

The Social Democrats won the most votes in Dec. 11 elections a year after public outrage over corruption pushed Ponta out. They have a majority in parliament with their junior ally, ALDE, and are aiming to form a new government.

Iohannis called on the coalition on Wednesday to choose another candidate after he rejected Sevil Shhaideh, a former development minister with little previous political influence. He didn't give a reason.

Iohannis has the constitutional right to name a prime minister and reject any candidate that he doesn't consider fit for the job.