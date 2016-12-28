Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Malls debate teen policies after rash of Christmas weekend fights

Chicago Tribune | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 10:21 p.m.

CHICAGO — An unusually high number of teen fights at shopping centers across the United States over the Christmas weekend is prompting some mall operators to re-examine security policies and consider controversial restrictions on when and how teens may shop.

Security task force members from malls across the United States conducted a conference call Tuesday to discuss strategies for preventing mayhem, which may include more mall security or even bans on teens coming to malls alone, after multiple reports of teen fights over the four-day holiday, said Stephanie Cegielski, vice president of public relations for the International Council of Shopping Centers.

The need for more restrictions is “becoming somewhat more of a reality,” Cegielski said.

Still, mall operators worry expanding or initiating limits could hinder retailers' efforts to woo consumers away from internet shopping carts and back to the malls.

“There are a lot of properties that are hesitant to do it,” Cegielski said. “We're all cognizant of what online shopping is doing, and they want to keep people coming in. They don't want to stifle that foot traffic at all.”

In Aurora, Ill., eight teens have been charged after what police described as a “large disturbance” that temporarily closed Fox Valley Mall on Monday night. On Dec. 24, another fight broke out at the mall that did not appear to be related, according to a statement from Dan Ferrelli, an Aurora Police Department spokesman.

And on Christmas Eve in Gurnee, Ill., two small groups started fighting each other at Gurnee Mills. All the suspects were identified through security video, but no arrests have been made yet, authorities said.

While security task force members for the ICSC noted that Dec. 26 historically prompts an increase in fights, this year's incidents seemed more prevalent perhaps because Christmas fell on a Sunday, offering teens and other shoppers one extra day to run into trouble, Cegielski said.

The incidents are prompting some mall operators to beef up security in anticipation of the upcoming long New Year's weekend. Others are debating the need for parental guidance policies — rules that require children under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent. About 100 shopping centers already have some kind of teen restrictions, the ICSC said.

