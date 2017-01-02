64 killed in blasts in Iraqi capital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

iraq

64 killed in blasts in capital

IRBIL — Five car bombs detonated Monday in the Iraqi capital, marking a bloody start to the year as Iraq attempts to squeeze Islamic State terrorists from their last remaining territory in the country.

Sixty-four people were killed in the attacks, according to a security official from Baghdad Operations Command, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the death toll.

The worst bombing killed 30 people in a market in the Sadr City area of Baghdad, a largely Shiite neighborhood that is a regular target for the Islamic State. The attacker was driving an explosives-laden pickup truck and pretended to be recruiting day laborers, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said at a news conference. He waited for them to crowd around the vehicle and then set off the bomb.

ISIS asserted responsibility via the affiliated Amaq news agency.

SYRIA

Airstrikes kill 8 jihadi terrorists

DAMASCUS — An air raid struck several cars in the northwestern part of the country, killing at least eight people, including al-Qaida-linked fighters and a senior commander with a Chinese Islamic militant faction, an activist group and a local jihadi commander said Monday.

The attack occurred late Sunday on a road leading from the town of Sarmada to the Bab al-Hawa area on the border with Turkey, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a local commander with the Fatah al-Sham Front, an al-Qaida-linked group.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, but the Observatory's chief Rami Abdurrahman said it is widely believed to have been carried out by the U.S.-led coalition.

CANADA

Police: Pilot passed out in cockpit drunk

CALGARY — An airline pilot is facing charges because police say he was found by his co-pilot passed out in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 before it was set to take off.

Calgary police say the gate crew as well as crewmembers on the aircraft indicated that Miroslav Gronych was behaving strangely ahead of his scheduled flight Saturday. Sgt. Paul Stacey says the co-pilot later found the 37-year-old captain “slumped over in the seat” of the airliner.

The pilot was escorted from the plane and charged with having a blood-alcohol level above .08 and controlling an aircraft while impaired. Police allege Gronych had three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

POLAND

Environmentalists protest bison hunt

WARSAW — Environmentalists are protesting the government's plan to allow hunters to shoot bison, while authorities say it is necessary for the well-being of the oversized herd and will earn money for its upkeep.

Greenpeace had gathered almost 9,000 signatures online by Monday afternoon on a letter asking Prime Minister Beata Szydlo to stop the plan. The opponents say Europe's largest mammals, which live in old-growth forests in northeastern Poland, are endangered and protected by law and a symbol of the country's nature.

There are over 1,500 bison in Poland, mostly living freely in state-owned reserves but also on private farms.

THAILAND

Van, truck collide on highway, killing 25

BANGKOK — Authorities say a van and a pickup collided and caught fire on a highway in the eastern part of the country, killing 25 people.

The public transit van lost control and crossed the grass median, colliding with the pickup truck going in the opposite direction Monday afternoon, according to Thai Road Accident Data for Road Safety Culture, which compiles electronic insurance reports.

Two people survived the crash, said police Col. Dusadee Kunchorn Na Ayutthaya, superintendent of the Ban Bung district police station in Chonburi province.

— Wire reports