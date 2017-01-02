Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

'Scarface' attacks owner over sweater

The Washington Post | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

A dog in Florida turned on its owner, who was trying to dress it in a sweater, biting the woman and others who tried to help her, police told local media outlets.

The dog, named Scarface, bit Brenda Guerrero on Friday afternoon in Tampa, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Police spokesman Stephen Hegarty told the newspaper that the woman was attacked after she attempted to dress the pit bull mix Scarface, whom neighbors tell WFTS-TV had only been adopted a month earlier, in a sweater.

Also involved in the incident: Guerrero's husband, Ismael, and a third adult, identified in the Times as their son, Antoine Harris, 22. Ismael Guerrero and Harris tried to intervene after Scarface initially attacked, with Harris stabbing the dog's neck and head, according to reports.

All three managed to get away from the animal, who was dealt with by authorities who responded to the scene. The Times reported that before Scarface was ultimately captured and subdued, he did slip from the home's backyard to inside the residence, where children were present.

Eddy Durkin of the Tampa police told WFTS that officers used a stun gun but that the dog was “still pulling away” and was able to release the device's prongs. According to the ABC affiliate — which captured footage of the dog being led away, its coat stained with blood — authorities also used a bean bag gun, a tool called a “catch pole” and a tranquilizer gun on the animal.

“Officers responding said the dog was pretty aggressive,” Durkin told WFTS.

A spokesperson for Tampa police did not respond to a telephone message left by The Washington Post on Monday.

Brenda and Ismael Guerrero were taken to a hospital, according to local media outlets. Harris also was attacked, according to the Tampa Bay Times, although the newspaper did not report that he was hospitalized.

