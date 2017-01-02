Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Judge: Requiring more parking for N.J. mosque is unconstitutional

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 10:18 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

NEWARK — An upscale New Jersey town violated anti-discrimination laws by insisting that a proposed mosque have more parking spaces than churches or synagogues because of its unique worship times and traditions, a federal judge has ruled.

The ruling issued Saturday by U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp stated that Bernards Township violated the Religious Land Use and Institutional Persons Act by applying a different standard to Muslims.

Shipp found the township's planning board had “unbridled and unconstitutional discretion” because of its vague parking requirements.

The Islamic Society's application to build the mosque was denied after more than three years and 39 public hearings. The group sued the township in March.

Bernards Mayor Carol Bianchi issued a statement criticizing the judge's ruling. The town had argued that it was completely appropriate to insist a mosque provide more off-street parking than a comparably sized church or synagogue because of its unique worship times and traditions.

The mosque has said its peak worship time was likely Friday afternoon prayers. Township planners determined that because congregants would most likely be arriving straight from work, every worshipper would require a parking space.

Shipp, though, noted that the township had not conducted individual assessments of worship habits when churches or synagogues came before its boards.

