Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect ID'd as ex-military

MIAMI — A lone gunman killed five people and injured eight Friday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which was forced to shut down and thrust into chaos as a false report of a second shooter sent passengers scrambling about an hour after the first shooting.

The suspected gunman was identified as Esteban Santiago, law enforcement officials told the Miami Herald. He is thought to have been a passenger on a flight from Canada that landed at FLL at around noon with a checked gun in his baggage.

After retrieving his bag, Santiago is believed to have gone into the bathroom and loaded the weapon. Then he stepped into the Terminal 2 baggage claim area and began shooting.

Santiago was carrying some form of military ID. He is suspected of being a former U.S. Army soldier from the New York area.

After the initial shooting, which took place just before 1 p.m. local time, the Broward Sheriff's Office reported it had arrested a man suspected of opening fire inside a baggage claim area. He was thought to be a lone shooter.

About an hour later, a second gunman was reported — erroneously, as it turned out — at a different airport terminal, causing panic and sending dozens of passengers fleeing across the tarmac as police in armored gear responded with drawn weapons. Police and passengers at the terminal took cover behind parked cars.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel reported that only the first incident, in Terminal 2, was a shooting. The second incident, in Terminal 1, involved a person injured during the airport evacuation, Israel said.

Israel said the suspect, whom he declined to name, was arrested unharmed.

Passengers had panicked after the sheriff's office and the Transportation Safety Administration said a second shooter might be at large and urged people at the airport to shelter in place. Some people rushed out of the Terminal 1 arrivals area, some with their hands up.

U.S. Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, who was briefed by TSA and FLL officials, first identified the suspect as Santiago, and said Santiago carried some sort of military ID.

Court records show that Santiago had minor brushes with the law when he lived in Alaska, including a $1,000 fine for driving without insurance and another infraction for driving with broken tail lights.

An Anchorage landlord evicted him last year for failure to pay rent.

In January, he was charged with misdemeanor counts of property damage and assault. That case is ongoing. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Santiago has no criminal record in Florida.

President Obama was apprised of the shooting Friday afternoon, the White House said. President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence spoke to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who was en route to Fort Lauderdale.

“Just spoke to Governor Scott,” Trump wrote. “Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!”

The second incident alarmed passengers already rattled by the earlier bloodshed. Sheriff's deputies sat people down on the curb between Terminals 1 and 2. Then, very suddenly, the deputies all ran across an access area and huddled behind parked cars. A deputy screamed “Get down!” Then another deputy looked at people gathered above the departures level and yelled for everyone to get back.

Jason Perez, a Southwest Airlines employee who checks passengers' bags outside Terminal 1, was among a crowd of dozens standing outside the terminal after the shooting in Terminal 2 when a crowd fled out of the departure lobby and began running toward him and across the car lanes outside the terminal.

“We just seen a stampede of people running toward us,” he said.

“This is crazy,” he said as an alarm went off and a woman's calm voice told everyone to remain calm.

One WPLG-ABC 10 live shot at 2:45 p.m. showed hundreds of travelers walking along railroad tracks east of the airport — many of them walking with their hands above their head to show they were not carrying a weapon.

Police reported receiving the first call that shots were fired at the airport at 12:55 p.m. The initial shooting caused passengers to flee the baggage claim area and brought the airport to a standstill as flights were temporarily grounded and roads around the airport were closed to traffic.

As security tightened around the airport and Miami International Airport, federal officials said the FBI had dispatched a terrorism task to investigate the shooting in Fort Lauderdale. But there was no indication yet that the incident is related to terrorism.

Mike Leverock, an FBI spokesman, said agents were working with local authorities in response to the shooting.

Eyewitnesses at the airport began to post photos and other messages on Twitter shortly after the shooting, including one image that showed a person bleeding profusely while seated in a corner outside of the terminal.

Mark Lea, who said he was a witness to the shootings, told MSNBC that the shooter was a man, wearing a Star Wars T-shirt, and that he walked into the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 and opened fire with a single handgun.

Lea said the man said nothing as we he went through three magazines before giving up and sprawling spread-eagle on the flood as a police officer took him into custody.

“He had no intention of escaping,” Lea told MSNBC.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who worked for President George W. Bush, tweeted that he was at the airport and “shots have been fired. Everyone is running.”

Some Pittsburgh-area athletes traveled through the airport on Friday.

Meredith Easterling, 19, of Murrysville, a freshman member of the Duquesne University swim team, returned safely to her home Friday evening. She said she and five teammates took a Delta flight to Pittsburgh out of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood about an hour before the shooting, which she learned about when she caught up on text messages from teammates during a layover in Atlanta.

Until it became apparent the teammates they left behind in Terminal 2 were unharmed, they “were very worried,” Easterling said. “But the amount of support the other girls were giving them was overwhelming.”

Duquesne Athletic Director Dave Harper reported just before 9 p.m. Friday that the three teammates who were in Terminal 2 were all released from the airport. The last two released were on a bus waiting to be picked up by a coach. He said 11 members of the Duquesne team travel group remained in Florida with plans for a return to Pittsburgh pending.

At 3:15 p.m., Spirit Airlines posted on its website that Latrobe-bound Flight 724 was canceled. The flight was scheduled to leave the Fort Lauderdale at 3:52 p.m. and arrive at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity at 6:29 p.m.

The website directed customers to check back regularly for further information.

Flight 727, scheduled to leave Latrobe at 7:19 p.m. Friday for its return to Fort Lauderdale at 10:07 p.m. also was canceled.

The Fort Lauderdale airport, which does not have its own police force and relies on the sheriff's office for law enforcement, handles about 800 flights a day and 25 million passengers a year. In 2014, the Transportation Security Administration reported making 49 gun seizures at the Fort Lauderdale airport — tied with Tampa International Airport for the seventh most gun seizures in the nation.

Trib Total Media writers Jeffrey Himler and Paul Peirce contributed.