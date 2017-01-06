4 held without bail in attack

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge ordered no bail Friday for four people accused of broadcasting a live Facebook video of their alleged attack on a mentally disabled teen.

“I'm looking at each of you and wondering where was the sense of decency that each of you should have had?” Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil said. “I don't see it.”

On hearing the no-bail ruling, a relative of the victim clapped and loudly said, “Yes!”

A short time later, Priscilla Covington, a grandmother of two sisters charged in the attack, hustled past a throng of media outside the Leighton Criminal Court Building, telling reporters, “I didn't raise them that way.”

The racially charged video shows the four — who are all black — cutting the white victim's scalp with a knife, punching and kicking him and laughing as they repeatedly forced his head into a toilet.

For the first time, authorities alleged that one of the four, Jordan Hill, who knew the victim from attending the same alternative school in Aurora, first beat the victim in the back of a van after he became angry that the victim's mother was contacting him by Facebook about her son's whereabouts. Prosecutors said Hill demanded $300 from the victim's mother if she wanted her son back.

It wasn't until later that the live Facebook video captured the four slapping, beating, cutting and stabbing the victim as he was bound and gagged in an apartment on Chicago's West Side, authorities alleged.

Charged in the attack were Hill, 18, of Carpentersville; Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago; and sisters Brittany Covington, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24, who lived in the apartment where the bulk of the assault allegedly took place.

The four were each charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to police and prosecutors. Hill also was charged with robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and residential burglary, while both Covingtons were charged with residential burglary, police said.

Prosecutors revealed in court that the 18-year-old victim, who lives with his parents in suburban Streamwood, has schizophrenia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Meanwhile, the victim's brother-in-law said Friday that the teen has been “struggling” to recover after his ordeal but is safe with his family.

By Tuesday, Brittany Covington began posting the abuse live on Facebook, prosecutors said. She smoked what appeared to be a blunt — a cigar emptied and stuffed with marijuana — while narrating some of the action.

The chilling 28-minute video showed the victim crouched in a corner and mostly motionless with an expression of fear on his face. His mouth was taped shut and his hands and feet appear to be bound with orange electrical tape.

Among the abuse seen on the live Facebook video, prosecutors said, are one of the women laughing as she punched the teen; a male foot on the victim's head; the teen groaning in pain as a male pulls a cord around his neck; and the victim screaming in fear when a male approaches with a knife, saying, “Should I shank his a--?”

At one point, prosecutors alleged, Hill and Cooper ordered the victim into a bathroom and forced him to drink water from the toilet while punching him in the back of the head and ordering him to say, “F --- Trump!”