In Missouri, student bullying could be felony
Updated 17 hours ago
Students in Missouri who bully others at school could face criminal charges under a new state law that considers the infliction of “emotional distress” a felony.
Educators worry that the new definition of harassment as a crime — part of a broader overhaul of Missouri's criminal code — could draw police and the courts into situations that are commonly considered school disciplinary matters. That, in turn, could lead to more students facing serious legal repercussions, and even jail time, for school misconduct.
“This crime was not written with children in mind,” said Susan Goldammer, a lawyer with the Missouri School Boards Association. “The mandatory reporting laws have forced school districts to apply this to children, which is going to be really hard.”
The nation's public schools have worked for years to reduce police involvement in student misbehavior because many educators believe that children who face legal jeopardy for classroom incidents are less likely to learn from their mistakes and are far more likely to be incarcerated later on in life — what is known as the school-to-prison pipeline. The Obama administration has focused on reducing the criminalization of school-based incidents and has urged schools to cut back on suspensions and expulsions to try to keep students on a path toward graduation.