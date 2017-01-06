Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Russia says it is scaling back Syria presence

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
FILE - In this file photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defense Ministry official web site on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, Russian Su-33 fighter jets stand on the flight deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Russia says it is withdrawing the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and some other warships from the waters off Syria as the first step in drawing down forces in Syria. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/ Photo via AP, File)
The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier is among warships Russia says it is withdrawing from the waters off Syria.

MOSCOW — Russia said Friday it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and other warships from the waters off Syria, following orders from President Vladimir Putin to scale back his forces as he casts himself as a peacemaker for the Middle Eastern country.

Russia's military support changed the course of the 6-year-old civil war in favor of the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, bolstering his forces with long-range missile attacks and precise airstrikes, military advisers and a beefed-up naval base on the Mediterranean coast.

It is not clear how far Moscow intends to draw down its forces. Putin said Russia would continue fighting “international terrorism in Syria” and supporting Assad's military, an indication that Russia has no intention of leaving altogether.

But the withdrawal is a show of confidence after the decisive victory last month by Assad and his allies over rebels in the northern city of Aleppo. A week ago, Russia helped broker a cease-fire with Turkey, which supports the opposition, paving the way for new peace talks, this time in Kazakhstan, a Moscow ally.

A day before the cease-fire took effect, Putin ordered the scale-back.

“The successes of the Syrian armed forces in the liberation of Aleppo have created the necessary conditions for the peaceful settlement of the conflict,” said the Russian General Staff chief, Gen. Valery Gerasimov. “I'm confident that it will lay the basis for the political settlement of the conflict.”

The first forces to leave, he said, will be the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which was deployed in November at the height of the Aleppo offensive, and other, accompanying ships.

Moscow began its military intervention supporting Assad in September 2015. It announced a reduction in its forces once before, in March 2016 during a brief U.S.-Russian-brokered cease-fire and the launch of peace talks in Geneva. A few air units withdrew, but that truce quickly collapsed, peace talks went nowhere, and Moscow again threw renewed military might behind the Syrian government.

At the time, the U.S. estimated that there were 3,000 to 6,000 Russian military personnel in Syria, a number that likely rose before the Aleppo offensive.

