World

Baltimore consent decree mandates fundamental changes for police work

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 8:06 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

BALTIMORE — More than a year and a half after the Justice Department launched an investigation into discriminatory policing practices in Baltimore, the city's police department agreed on Thursday to a set of sweeping, court-enforceable reforms designed to repair the systemic problems that have long plagued the agency.

The Justice Department agreement mandates changes in the most fundamental aspects of daily police work, including stops, searches and arrests. The consent decree marks the culmination of months of negotiations with the federal government and is meant to correct constitutional violations identified in a scathing report released last year.

“It is binding,” U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said, “and it will live on past this administration.”

A hearing will allow for public comment on the agreement before it's approved by a federal judge.

The consent decree discourages the arrests of citizens for offenses such as loitering or littering, requiring a supervisor to sign off on any request to take someone into custody for a minor infraction, and mandates basic training for making stops and searches. In addition, it commands officers to use de-escalation techniques, thoroughly investigate sexual assault claims and send specially trained units to distress calls involving people with mental illness.

Police will not be able to stop someone just because the person is in a high-crime area or just because the person is trying to avoid contact with an officer, according to the document.

The agreement also lays out policies for transporting prisoners, a likely acknowledgment of the death of Gray, who suffered a grievous spinal cord injury in the back of a police van. The consent decree requires officers to ensure that prisoners are protected with seat belts and to check on them periodically.

