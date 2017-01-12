6 children killed in house fire in Baltimore

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore fire official said six bodies were recovered from a home destroyed Thursday in an early morning blaze.

Fire department spokesman Roman Clark said investigators at the fire scene in northeast Baltimore had been awaiting recovery of the last body before they begin searching for clues about the fire's cause.

Clark said the children presumed dead were two boys, ages 9 months and 2 years; 3-year-old twin girls; and two girls, ages 10 and 11. The children's mother and two boys, ages 4 and 5, were in critical condition at a hospital. He said their 8-year-old sister, who helped rescue her younger brothers, might soon be released.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from all three floors of the home when they answered the call about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, and they attacked the blaze from outside, Clark said.

“The building was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene,” he said. The third floor collapsed, and the second floor partially collapsed.

William Malone said all nine at the home are his children with Katie Malone, who is a staff member for Rep. Elijah Cummings' district office.

William Malone said that he was not home at the time of the fire because he was at work for a restaurant.

“I'm still in shock to be honest,” said Malone, who was reached by phone at a relative's home. He said he doesn't know what might have caused the fire.

Cummings said Katie Malone has worked as a special assistant in his Catonsville office for nearly 11 years.

Neighbor Robert Spencer said he looked out his window to see the house across the street in flames.

“The flames was coming out on every side, and that's when the mother was coming around the side of the house,” Spencer said.

“I heard the kids crying. My daughter heard them. They said: ‘Help, help,” and you know, couldn't save them, couldn't save them,” he said. “There was just too much fire there.” The cause is under investigation.