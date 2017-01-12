Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

6 children killed in house fire in Baltimore

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 8:03 p.m.
Fire officials stand at the scene of an early morning house fire in Baltimore, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. A woman and several children in the house were injured and multiple other children in the family are unaccounted for, a fire official said Thursday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
REUTERS
Firefighters sift through debris at the scene of an overnight house fire, where several children were presumed dead and others including the mother injured, in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Updated 15 hours ago

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore fire official said six bodies were recovered from a home destroyed Thursday in an early morning blaze.

Fire department spokesman Roman Clark said investigators at the fire scene in northeast Baltimore had been awaiting recovery of the last body before they begin searching for clues about the fire's cause.

Clark said the children presumed dead were two boys, ages 9 months and 2 years; 3-year-old twin girls; and two girls, ages 10 and 11. The children's mother and two boys, ages 4 and 5, were in critical condition at a hospital. He said their 8-year-old sister, who helped rescue her younger brothers, might soon be released.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from all three floors of the home when they answered the call about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, and they attacked the blaze from outside, Clark said.

“The building was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene,” he said. The third floor collapsed, and the second floor partially collapsed.

William Malone said all nine at the home are his children with Katie Malone, who is a staff member for Rep. Elijah Cummings' district office.

William Malone said that he was not home at the time of the fire because he was at work for a restaurant.

“I'm still in shock to be honest,” said Malone, who was reached by phone at a relative's home. He said he doesn't know what might have caused the fire.

Cummings said Katie Malone has worked as a special assistant in his Catonsville office for nearly 11 years.

Neighbor Robert Spencer said he looked out his window to see the house across the street in flames.

“The flames was coming out on every side, and that's when the mother was coming around the side of the house,” Spencer said.

“I heard the kids crying. My daughter heard them. They said: ‘Help, help,” and you know, couldn't save them, couldn't save them,” he said. “There was just too much fire there.” The cause is under investigation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.