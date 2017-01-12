Samsung vice chairman named suspect, questioned in bribery probe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Opinion polls show Ban is one of the favorites to succeed Park. The Constitutional Court is determining whether to formally end Park's rule and hold a new election. The opposition-controlled parliament impeached her last month over her alleged role in a corruption scandal.

Ban's return likely will heat up local politics because he's considered the only major conservative contender in a possible early election to replace impeached President Park Geun-hye. Dozens of lawmakers have bolted from Park's conservative ruling party and want to align with Ban, while the main liberal opposition party is escalating its political offensive against him.

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said Thursday he will announce soon whether he will run for South Korea's presidency, as he returned home and strongly hinted at his political ambitions before hundreds of cheering supporters.

SEOUL, South Korea — Special prosecutors began questioning Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee on Thursday as a suspect in a bribery investigation, deepening an influence-peddling scandal that has led to the impeachment of South Korea's president.

The de facto head of the Samsung Group appeared at the prosecutor's offices in central Seoul, after being summoned the previous day. While Lee, 48, was expected to be called in for questioning, the fact that he was identified as a suspect was a surprise.

“I apologize to the Korean people that we couldn't show a better behavior in this case,” Lee said to a group of reporters as he arrived at the prosecutor's offices. He was expected to be held until Friday morning.

Two other Samsung executives questioned earlier this week weren't released until the following day.

On Thursday afternoon, part way through the questioning, a spokesman for the special prosecutors said they may widen the investigation to include allegations of embezzlement and breach of duty, in addition to bribery.

“Prosecutors will decide whether to seek Lee's arrest after the investigation is complete,” the spokesman said.

South Korea has been in the grip of a presidential scandal for months,with millions taking to the streets to demand the ouster of President Park Geun-hye. Authorities are looking into whether Samsung and other family-controlled conglomerates made payments to entities controlled by Choi Soon-sil, a Park confidant, in exchange for political favors.

“Prosecutors used to overlook the chaebols' wrongdoings in the past, but this scandal is different because citizens can no longer tolerate the cozy relationship between politics and business,” said Chung Sun-sup, who runs corporate research site Chaebul.com.