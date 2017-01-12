Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Samsung vice chairman named suspect, questioned in bribery probe

Bloomberg News | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 6:45 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

SEOUL, South Korea — Special prosecutors began questioning Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee on Thursday as a suspect in a bribery investigation, deepening an influence-peddling scandal that has led to the impeachment of South Korea's president.

The de facto head of the Samsung Group appeared at the prosecutor's offices in central Seoul, after being summoned the previous day. While Lee, 48, was expected to be called in for questioning, the fact that he was identified as a suspect was a surprise.

“I apologize to the Korean people that we couldn't show a better behavior in this case,” Lee said to a group of reporters as he arrived at the prosecutor's offices. He was expected to be held until Friday morning.

Two other Samsung executives questioned earlier this week weren't released until the following day.

On Thursday afternoon, part way through the questioning, a spokesman for the special prosecutors said they may widen the investigation to include allegations of embezzlement and breach of duty, in addition to bribery.

“Prosecutors will decide whether to seek Lee's arrest after the investigation is complete,” the spokesman said.

South Korea has been in the grip of a presidential scandal for months,with millions taking to the streets to demand the ouster of President Park Geun-hye. Authorities are looking into whether Samsung and other family-controlled conglomerates made payments to entities controlled by Choi Soon-sil, a Park confidant, in exchange for political favors.

“Prosecutors used to overlook the chaebols' wrongdoings in the past, but this scandal is different because citizens can no longer tolerate the cozy relationship between politics and business,” said Chung Sun-sup, who runs corporate research site Chaebul.com.

