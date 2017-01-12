November battle with Taliban killed 33 civilians in Afghanistan, U.S. military says

KABUL, Afghanistan — An investigation into a November firefight between Taliban fighters and joint U.S. and Afghan forces has concluded that 33 civilians were killed in the operation, the U.S. military said Thursday.

The battle took place in northern Kunduz province, and two U.S. soldiers and three Afghan troops were killed. The operation, in Boz Kandahari village, targeted Taliban leaders the U.S. military said were responsible for deadly incursions in the area, including a brazen assault on the provincial capital in October. The terrorists briefly captured the city's central neighborhood, in a stunning display of strength.

“The investigation determined, regretfully, that 33 civilians were killed and 27 wounded,” a statement from U.S. forces in Afghanistan said of the November raid. It said 26 Taliban fighters, including two leaders, were also killed — a claim the villagers dispute.

“To defend themselves and Afghan forces, U.S. forces returned fire in self-defense at Taliban who were using civilian houses as firing positions,” the statement said, adding that no further action would be taken. No compensation has been paid to the families of the victims, according to Kunduz lawmaker Fatima Aziz.

“We want the U.S. government to pay reparations,” Aziz said when reached by telephone. “For the loss of civilian lives and the destruction of their houses.”

Civilian casualties have reached record highs in Afghanistan, where battles in rural areas and suicide and other bomb attacks are causing the majority of civilian deaths, killing more than 2,500 people in the first nine months of 2016.

Air operations were responsible for 133 deaths from January to September, the U.N. said, though only one-third of that number were caused by foreign airstrikes.