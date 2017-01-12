Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

CIA nominee says he won't bring back torture

The Washington Post | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director vowed Thursday to defy his boss if asked to commit future acts of torture against suspected terrorists, telling a Senate panel, “I will always comply with the law.”

The promise by Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., came during a confirmation hearing that saw the nominee veer sharply from policy positions embraced by the man who chose him for the job. As presidential candidate, Trump endorsed waterboarding while repeatedly disparaging the judgment of U.S. intelligence analysts.

A day after Trump appeared to equate the actions of intelligence leaders with Nazi tactics, Pompeo lavished praise on the CIA and its estimated 21,000 employees and said he would not shirk from his duty to present unvarnished facts to the White House and the agency's congressional overseers.

Pompeo was pressed by Republican and Democratic senators about Trump's campaign promise to reinstate enhanced interrogation methods, which were outlawed by Congress in 2005 following reports that suspected terrorists had been subjected to waterboarding and other coercive tactics in secret detention centers overseas.

“Absolutely not,” Pompeo said when asked whether he would obey a presidential order to resume using those methods. Moreover, he added, “I can't imagine I would be asked” to do so.

He promised the panel that he would “speak truth to power” while ensuring that the CIA's analysts and officers are unfettered by political considerations.

Pompeo's chances of confirmation are high: He has strong support in the Republican Party, and Democrats do not have the numbers, either on the Senate Intelligence Committee or in the full Senate, to mount a bid-killing opposition against him by themselves. And Pompeo went through his confirmation hearing Thursday without serious incident, even while distancing himself from some of the president-elect's more controversial statements.

But his relatively easy grilling in committee belies the political difficulty of the job he could soon inherit: liaison between the country's intelligence analysts and a president who has repeatedly derided their work.

Pompeo's confirmation hearing comes on the heels of the president-elect launching the latest broadside at the intelligence community, dismissing as “nonsense” a classified report summarizing allegations that Russia had gathered damaging personal information about him. Trump suggested that intelligence officials might have deliberately leaked the uncorroborated report to smear him, adding: “That's something Nazi Germany would have done.”

Trump has previously cast doubt on the Intelligence Committee's findings that Russia was behind a series of hacks and leaks of emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the actions to help Trump's chances of winning.

