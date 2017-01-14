Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

'Miracle on the Hudson' legacy: 70,000 slain birds

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2009 file photo, passengers in an inflatable raft move away from an Airbus 320 US Airways aircraft that has gone down in the Hudson River in New York. Eight years after the miracle landing on the Hudson River, thousands of birds have been killed at New York City airports to avoid more strikes. But the slaughter has come at great expense and included many smaller species experts say are unlikely to cause a disaster. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK — Birds took the blame for bringing down the jetliner that “Sully” Sullenberger landed on the Hudson River eight years ago this weekend. They have been paying for it with their lives ever since.

An Associated Press analysis of bird-killing programs at the New York City area's three major airports found that nearly 70,000 gulls, starlings, geese and other birds have been slaughtered, mostly by shooting and trapping, since the 2009 accident, and it is not clear whether those killings have made the skies safer.

Federal data show that in the years after bird-killing programs LaGuardia and Newark airports ramped up in response to the gutsy landing, the number of recorded bird strikes involving those airports actually went up.

Combined, the two airports went from an average of 158 strikes per year in the five years before the accident to an average of 299 per year in the six years after it, though that could be due to more diligent reporting of such incidents.

At the seaside Kennedy Airport, which is on a major route for migrating birds and had a robust slaughter program even before the Flight 1549 crash, the number of reported strikes has ticked up, too, while the number of birds killed there has dropped slightly in some recent years.

Advocates for the birds say officials should find other, more effective ways to protect aircraft.

“There has to be a long-term solution that doesn't rely so extensively on killing birds and also keeps us safe in the sky,” said Jeffrey Kramer, of the group GooseWatch NYC, suggesting better radar systems to detect problematic flocks.

Officials involved in the bird-killing programs say they believe they've made flying safer, with their strongest argument that there hasn't been a major crash involving a bird strike in the New York area since the “Miracle on the Hudson.”

“We do our best to reduce the risk as much as possible,” said Laura Francoeur, the chief wildlife biologist at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the airports. “There's still a lot of random chance involved.”

