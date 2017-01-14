Opioid prescribers forced to confront 'doctor shopping'

Over the objections of many doctors and their powerful advocacy groups, states are moving to force physicians to check on patients' narcotic purchasing habits, one of the more effective ways of curbing opioid abuse as the deadly drug epidemic continues.

Eighteen states have adopted comprehensive mandates in the past four years requiring doctors who prescribe opioids and other controlled substances to check databases that show whether their patients are getting drugs elsewhere. About 13 other states have weaker mandates that cover more limited circumstances, according to a recent review by the Pew Charitable Trusts and Brandeis University.

“I felt it was important to make sure it was mandatory,” said Ricardo Lara, a Democratic California state senator who last year led a successful drive to replace the voluntary system there. “The systems that are mandatory are the ones that are having an impact and saving people's lives. ... The data speaks for itself.”

But the result of the state-by-state approach is a patchwork of rules that vary considerably, despite evidence that opioid abusers will cross state lines and travel great distances to illegally obtain prescription drugs. Voluntary systems remain in the remainder of states, where research shows many drug prescribers do not use the databases — known as prescription drug monitoring programs, or PDMPs.

In Congress last summer, an effort to encourage development of uniform databases was ultimately left out of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.In some places, prescribers can check only the narcotics purchases in their own states.

To curb “doctor shopping,” the databases generally make information on controlled-substance purchases recorded by pharmacists and other drug dispensers quickly available to prescribers. The drugs include oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and others.