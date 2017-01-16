Shooter's widow charged in connection with Orlando nightclub massacre

The FBI arrested the widow of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen on Monday, authorities said.

Noor Salman was arrested at a residence in the San Francisco suburb of Rodeo, Calif., on federal charges filed in the Middle District of Florida, an FBI spokesman said. The exact charges were not immediately clear, but the spokesman said they were related to the June attack at Orlando's Pulse nightclub.

Attorneys for Salman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida posted on Twitter that Salman would make her initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Oakland, Calif., at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Salman, 30, had been under FBI scrutiny since Mateen shot and killed 49 people inside the nightclub, an attack that was inspired by the Islamic State group. He was fatally shot by police.

A law enforcement official previously said Salman was with her husband on at least one trip to the club before the attack, and that she went with him to buy ammunition. The FBI interviewed Salman extensively after the attack, trying to determine what, if anything, she knew about his intentions.

In an interview with the New York Times, which first reported the arrest, Salman denied involvement or knowledge of what her husband was going to do. She said her husband beat her and lived his life in secret.

Salman told the Times she did not view her husband's buying ammunition as suspicious, and she had no idea he was checking out Pulse when she drove with him to Orlando.

“I was unaware of everything,” she told the Times. “I don't condone what he has done. I am very sorry for what has happened. He has hurt a lot of people.”

Before the attack, Salman, Mateen's second wife, had been living with her husband in Fort Piece, Fla., though she had family in Rodeo and was believed to have been staying there more recently. She and Mateen had a young son.

In her interview with the Times, Salman said that when her husband told her he would not be home for dinner the afternoon before the attack, she asked him not to go. But Mateen left anyway, by Salman's account, saying he had to go see a friend.

Salman told the Times she tried to call her husband on the morning of the attack, and he sent her a text asking if she had seen what happened. When she responded she had not, according to the Times, he wrote back, “I love you babe.” That was their last contact.