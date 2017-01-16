Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Shooter's widow charged in connection with Orlando nightclub massacre

The Washington Post | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:24 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

The FBI arrested the widow of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen on Monday, authorities said.

Noor Salman was arrested at a residence in the San Francisco suburb of Rodeo, Calif., on federal charges filed in the Middle District of Florida, an FBI spokesman said. The exact charges were not immediately clear, but the spokesman said they were related to the June attack at Orlando's Pulse nightclub.

Attorneys for Salman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida posted on Twitter that Salman would make her initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Oakland, Calif., at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Salman, 30, had been under FBI scrutiny since Mateen shot and killed 49 people inside the nightclub, an attack that was inspired by the Islamic State group. He was fatally shot by police.

A law enforcement official previously said Salman was with her husband on at least one trip to the club before the attack, and that she went with him to buy ammunition. The FBI interviewed Salman extensively after the attack, trying to determine what, if anything, she knew about his intentions.

In an interview with the New York Times, which first reported the arrest, Salman denied involvement or knowledge of what her husband was going to do. She said her husband beat her and lived his life in secret.

Salman told the Times she did not view her husband's buying ammunition as suspicious, and she had no idea he was checking out Pulse when she drove with him to Orlando.

“I was unaware of everything,” she told the Times. “I don't condone what he has done. I am very sorry for what has happened. He has hurt a lot of people.”

Before the attack, Salman, Mateen's second wife, had been living with her husband in Fort Piece, Fla., though she had family in Rodeo and was believed to have been staying there more recently. She and Mateen had a young son.

In her interview with the Times, Salman said that when her husband told her he would not be home for dinner the afternoon before the attack, she asked him not to go. But Mateen left anyway, by Salman's account, saying he had to go see a friend.

Salman told the Times she tried to call her husband on the morning of the attack, and he sent her a text asking if she had seen what happened. When she responded she had not, according to the Times, he wrote back, “I love you babe.” That was their last contact.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.