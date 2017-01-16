Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump's intent to allow sale of health plans across state lines pushed

The Washington Post | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:24 p.m.

A spokesman for Donald Trump sought Monday to elaborate on the president-elect's plans to replace the Affordable Care Act, vowing that the new administration will lower health-care costs by infusing more competition into the marketplace, including by allowing insurers to sell health plans across state lines.

Trump's goal is “to get insurance for everybody through marketplace solutions, through bringing costs down, through negotiating with pharmaceutical companies, allowing competition over state lines,” Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary, said during an interview on NBC's “Today” show.

Spicer's comments followed a weekend interview with The Washington Post in which Trump said that he is nearing completion of a plan to replace President Obama's signature health care law with the goal of “insurance for everybody,” while promising to force drug companies to negotiate directly with the government on prices in Medicare and Medicaid.

Trump declined to provide specifics during the weekend interview, and Spicer offered few details either. But he did go one step further by saying Trump wants to make it easier to sell health plans across state lines.

Health insurance is regulated by states, and each state sets its rules for health plans. Republicans have long favored the idea of selling insurance across state lines on the premise that this could lower prices.

Asked whether Trump's replacement plan amounts to an expansion of government health care, Spicer insisted Monday it does not, saying access would be improved and costs would be driven down through marketplace competition.

Trump's declaration that his replacement plan is ready comes after many Republicans — moderates and conservatives — expressed anxiety last week about the party's lack of a formal proposal as they held votes on starting the process of repealing Obamacare.

