Coverage at risk for 18M in repeal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Repealing Obamacare without a replacement would result in higher costs for consumers and fewer people with insurance coverage, according to a report Tuesday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

In the first year, insurance premiums would jump by 20 percent to 25 percent for individual policies purchased directly or through the Obamacare marketplace, according to the report. The number of people who are uninsured would increase by 18 million.

Those numbers would only increase in subsequent years. Premium prices would continue to climb by 50 percent the next year, with the uninsured swelling to 32 million, as full repeal took effect, the report said.

Americans may be beginning to worry about such costs. For the first time, more Americans view the Affordable Care Act as a “good idea,” rather than a bad one, according to a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll also released Tuesday.

The one-two punch at efforts to dismantle Obamacare comes as President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to replace the health care law with a new plan that he has not yet detailed.

Protesters rallied across the country during the weekend to save the law that now benefits 20 million Americans.

“Republicans need to wake up to the brutal impact that repealing the ACA will have on the lives of their constituents,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the minority leader. “While President-elect Trump promises ‘insurance for everybody,' Republicans are moving to destroy the health coverage of tens of millions of Americans and drive up costs for millions more. The GOP plan isn't repeal and delay, or repeal and replace — it's cut and run.”

Republicans argued Tuesday that the Congressional Budget Office report was based only on their initial plans to repeal Obamacare, but not on their ideas for replacing it, which have yet to be formally proposed.

“Today's report shows only part of the equation — a repeal of Obamacare without any transitional policies or reforms to address costs and empower patients,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, the chairman of the Finance Committee. “Republicans support repealing Obamacare and implementing step-by-step reforms so that Americans have access to affordable health care.”

But Americans are increasingly skeptical that Republicans will be able to put forward legislation to improve Obamacare.

About 50 percent of those polled said they had “very little confidence” or “no confidence at all” that Republicans would have a bill, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Even though the Republican-led Congress approved a process last week to begin repealing Obamacare, they have yet to propose a replacement.