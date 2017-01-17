May: Britain will go all-out for EU divorce

LONDON — Britain will seek a clean break from the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday in a speech that eliminated any doubt her country would pursue a starkly different path outside the bloc, which for decades has been at the heart of attempts at continental integration.

The speech, long anticipated and rich with detail, was celebrated by Brexit advocates as an endorsement of their most fervent hopes for a full-scale liberation from the dictates of EU headquarters in Brussels. EU advocates countered that May was steering the country toward a potentially calamitous breakup, leaving Britain with the Donald Trump-led United States as a partner but with few true friends in Europe.

European leaders offered measured responses, suggesting that Britain was becoming more realistic about its prospects in the complex divorce negotiations to come. But they also maintained that the United Kingdom would meet resistance as it seeks to cherry-pick the benefits of the EU while throwing off the burdens.

There was no immediate reaction from the incoming American president, who set alarm bells ringing across Europe just a day earlier by signaling that he was indifferent to the future of the European Union — and expected more countries to follow Britain's path out.

Whether that prediction proves accurate could hinge on whether May succeeds or fails in charting a new course — one she said would be independent of EU rules on immigration, trade and justice.

May said Britain wants to be “the best friend and neighbor to our European partners” but cannot be “half-in, half-out” of the bloc, which was born from the ashes of World War II and is designed to prevent future conflict by uniting Europe around a common economic and political project. “We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave,” she said.