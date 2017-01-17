Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

May: Britain will go all-out for EU divorce

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

LONDON — Britain will seek a clean break from the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday in a speech that eliminated any doubt her country would pursue a starkly different path outside the bloc, which for decades has been at the heart of attempts at continental integration.

The speech, long anticipated and rich with detail, was celebrated by Brexit advocates as an endorsement of their most fervent hopes for a full-scale liberation from the dictates of EU headquarters in Brussels. EU advocates countered that May was steering the country toward a potentially calamitous breakup, leaving Britain with the Donald Trump-led United States as a partner but with few true friends in Europe.

European leaders offered measured responses, suggesting that Britain was becoming more realistic about its prospects in the complex divorce negotiations to come. But they also maintained that the United Kingdom would meet resistance as it seeks to cherry-pick the benefits of the EU while throwing off the burdens.

There was no immediate reaction from the incoming American president, who set alarm bells ringing across Europe just a day earlier by signaling that he was indifferent to the future of the European Union — and expected more countries to follow Britain's path out.

Whether that prediction proves accurate could hinge on whether May succeeds or fails in charting a new course — one she said would be independent of EU rules on immigration, trade and justice.

May said Britain wants to be “the best friend and neighbor to our European partners” but cannot be “half-in, half-out” of the bloc, which was born from the ashes of World War II and is designed to prevent future conflict by uniting Europe around a common economic and political project. “We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave,” she said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.