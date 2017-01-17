Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Prosecutor says Pulse gunman's widow knew about the attack beforehand

The Los Angeles Times | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

OAKLAND, Calif. — The widow of a terrorist who gunned down dozens of people at a Florida nightclub in June stood solemnly before a judge, her hands clasped together in front of her waist.

Noor Zahi Salman, 30, had been sleeping Monday morning when FBI agents burst into her mother's home in Rodeo, a working-class community in Contra Costa County.

Appearing in a federal courtroom Tuesday in Oakland, Salman stood next to a federal public defender and listened to charges that she had known in advance of the attack on the gay nightclub and had lied to federal investigators about it.

Her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed during the shooting that left 49 patrons of the Pulse nightclub dead and dozens of others injured.

Salman, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, wore a wrinkled, baggy, mustard-colored T-shirt, gray trousers and a grim expression during her brief appearance.

She turned around twice to gaze at the packed courtroom, but spoke only once, to reply with a one-word answer to a question from U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu.

A federal prosecutor from Orlando read the charges against Salman and indicated the government would oppose her release on bail.

An indictment delivered by a grand jury in central Florida charged that Salman, as early as April, knowingly aided Mateen's attempt to provide “material support or resources” to Islamic State in the Middle East. The indictment did not give more details.

A second count accused her of obstructing justice by lying to FBI investigators and police in Fort Pierce, Fla.

One of her attorneys, Linda Moreno, said in a statement that Salman didn't have advance knowledge of the attack.

