Dems grill Trump's education nominee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — In a sometimes-contentious confirmation hearing, education secretary pick Betsy DeVos pledged Tuesday not to dismantle public education and said she wasn't selected for the job simply because of her wealthy family's generous contributions to the Republican Party.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Labor, Education and Pension Committee, asked DeVos point blank to pledge that she would not seek to privatize public schools or take money away from them.

DeVos, who has spent more than two decades advocating for charter schools and school choice, promised to work to address “the needs of all parents and students.”

Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., a former education secretary, expressed confidence that DeVos is an “excellent” choice for the job. “She is on the side of our children,” he said.

But as other Republicans praised President-elect Donald Trump's pick, Democrats grilled her on a range of issues, from child care to students with disabilities and making public colleges and universities tuition-free.

Asked outright by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont if she got the job because of her family's political contributions, DeVos said: “As a matter of fact, I do think that there would be that possibility. I have worked very hard on behalf of parents and children for the last almost 30 years.”

On tuition-free public colleges and universities, DeVos said: “I think we also have to consider the fact that there is nothing in life that is truly free. Somebody is going to pay for it.”

She skirted Sanders' question on whether she would support making child care free or much more affordable for low-income families, as is the case in many countries around the world, saying only that she feels strongly about “parents having opportunities for child care for their children.”

“But it's not a question of opportunity,” Sanders fired back, raising his voice. “It's a question of being able to afford it!”

Responding to fierce criticism from teachers unions that she is working against public education, DeVos told the committee that she will be “a strong advocate for great public schools.”

“But,” she added, “if a school is troubled, or unsafe, or not a good fit for a child — perhaps they have a special need that is going unmet — we should support a parent's right to enroll their child in a high-quality alternative.”