Nigerian military 'mistake' kills at least 50 in strike

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — The Nigerian air force on Tuesday bombed a crowded town full of people who had fled Islamist militants, killing more than 50 in what was described as a mistake by pilots targeting Boko Haram terrorists.

The bombardment occurred in the town of Rann, near the Cameroon border, one of the places where more than 2 million victims of Boko Haram have sought shelter in recent years as part of one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

More than 100 people were injured, and humanitarian workers who had been helping the roughly 25,000 displaced people in Rann were among the dead, aid officials said.

Boko Haram, a radical Islamist group previously linked to al-Qaida, has killed an estimated 20,000 people since 2009, making it one of the world's bloodiest terrorist groups. It pledged allegiance to the Islamic State nearly two years ago.

Nigerian Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor confirmed the strike, telling reporters that it was accidental and that the death toll was still being assessed.

Doctors Without Borders, a humanitarian group, said at least 52 people were killed and 120 wounded. Officials from the group said they expected that more of the victims could die of their wounds because of the limited health-care capacity in Rann, a town of ramshackle buildings and makeshift tents.

Only eight medical personnel are treating victims there, said Hugues Robert, an emergency program manager for Doctors Without Borders in Nigeria.

“We have nothing for dealing with this number,” he said.

Robert said his staff reported two strikes at around noon Tuesday, in a location with many civilians but tightly controlled by the Nigerian army.

“This is not a battlefield, not a disputed area,” he said. “It is a place controlled by government forces. It's not a place where insurgents hide. It doesn't make sense.”

Six staff members or volunteers working with the Nigerian Red Cross were killed, and 13 were wounded, said Jason Straziuso, a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross.

According to Irabor, the bombardment occurred during an operation to target Boko Haram militants, who have been fighting for years in parts of northern Nigeria and surrounding countries to impose strict Islamic codes.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari called the strike “a regrettable operational mistake.”

Last month, Buhari said the militants had effectively been defeated. But insurgents have been able to wage frequent attacks on military and civilian targets across the region.