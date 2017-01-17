Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Daughters taken 3 decades ago found; mom arrested

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 10:48 p.m.

SCITUATE, R.I. — Two sisters who disappeared from Rhode Island with their mother in 1985 have been located in the Houston area, and their mother was charged with snatching them, police announced Tuesday.

An anonymous tip two days before Christmas led police to Kimberly and Kelly Yates and their mother, Elaine Yates, state police Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin said. Elaine Yates, who had been living in Houston under the name Liana Lynn Waldberg, was arrested Monday and faces arraignment Wednesday in Rhode Island.

Kelly Yates was 10 months old and her sister was 3 years old when they disappeared. Kelly Yates, 32, and Kimberly Yates, 35, weren't living with their mother, who's 69, but are in the Houston area and are in good health, Philbin said.

The girls' father, Russell Yates, was told of the arrest immediately after it happened and is relieved, Philbin said. His contact information was given to his daughters.

“I've always been trying to find my children,” the father said. “Now at least, it's up to them to get in touch with me.”

Russell Yates told The Providence Journal in a 1988 magazine story his wife had discovered he had been unfaithful to her and had threatened to move out in the middle of the night with the children. He acknowledged punching her while they argued. A few weeks later, on Aug. 27, 1985, he came home after work around 2 a.m. and found them gone.

The case was featured on “America's Most Wanted,” and police received tips from all over the country. Investigators reviewed the case and spoke with Russell Yates at least once a year, Philbin said. But it wasn't until they received the anonymous tip that they cracked the case.

Authorities said they used court databases, Facebook and driver's license photos to identify the mother and daughters. He said they compared their photos with baby photos to help identify them.

Court records show Elaine Yates legally changed her name in Texas seven years ago.

