CIA reveals new privacy rules for Internet age

WASHINGTON — President Obama's administration has imposed new privacy restrictions on the CIA that are designed to limit its use of information on Americans — changes that the agency made public just two days before President-elect Donald Trump is to take office.

CIA officials described the changes as a comprehensive update to guidelines that have been in place since the early 1980s, adapting those rules for an age when sensitive data about Americans is increasingly abundant online and vulnerable to being swept up by intelligence agencies.

One of the new provisions requires the CIA to purge certain types of information that it gathers overseas — including communications that might involve individuals — from its systems within five years. There was no previous restriction on how long the agency could keep such materials, officials said.

The revised guidelines were posted on the CIA's website Wednesday, the first time that the fundamental regulations governing the agency's routine espionage operations were declassified and fully shared with the public.

“This is a very significant milestone for the agency,” said Caroline Krass, the CIA's general counsel, who discussed the revisions in a briefing for reporters. Krass said that the effort to update the guidelines had taken more than two years, and that the final documents were signed Tuesday by CIA Director John Brennan and Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

CIA officials acknowledged the revisions were made without input from civil liberties groups, which have pushed for more aggressive measures to protect Americans' privacy than are envisioned in the updated guidelines.