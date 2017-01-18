Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

CIA reveals new privacy rules for Internet age

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 11:10 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Obama's administration has imposed new privacy restrictions on the CIA that are designed to limit its use of information on Americans — changes that the agency made public just two days before President-elect Donald Trump is to take office.

CIA officials described the changes as a comprehensive update to guidelines that have been in place since the early 1980s, adapting those rules for an age when sensitive data about Americans is increasingly abundant online and vulnerable to being swept up by intelligence agencies.

One of the new provisions requires the CIA to purge certain types of information that it gathers overseas — including communications that might involve individuals — from its systems within five years. There was no previous restriction on how long the agency could keep such materials, officials said.

The revised guidelines were posted on the CIA's website Wednesday, the first time that the fundamental regulations governing the agency's routine espionage operations were declassified and fully shared with the public.

“This is a very significant milestone for the agency,” said Caroline Krass, the CIA's general counsel, who discussed the revisions in a briefing for reporters. Krass said that the effort to update the guidelines had taken more than two years, and that the final documents were signed Tuesday by CIA Director John Brennan and Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

CIA officials acknowledged the revisions were made without input from civil liberties groups, which have pushed for more aggressive measures to protect Americans' privacy than are envisioned in the updated guidelines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.