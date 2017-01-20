Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

In Alaska, minus 59 takes toll on cars, pipes, state of mind

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 12:27 a.m.
Ice crystals shower down on Courtney Moore Agnes after she flung a pot of boiling water into the air Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Tanana, Alaska. The temperature Wednesday at the Tanana airport reached 54 below zero Fahrenheit (-48 Celsius), the coldest recorded that day in the state, and was 5 degrees colder (-59 F) along the river.
In This Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 photo, Carrie and Cuppy Agnes stand for a photo in front of the frozen Yukon River in Tanana, Alaska. The temperature Wednesday at the Tanana airport reached 54 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (-48 Celsius), the coldest recorded in the state that day, and was 5 degrees colder (-59 F) along the river.

Updated 14 hours ago

ANCHORAGE — Cynthia Erickson woke up early, hoping her four furnaces were working.

She owns a grocery store and the building that houses the post office in the village of Tanana, Alaska, which ranked as the coldest place in the state on Wednesday. The official temperature at the airport with a single gravel runway was minus 54 degrees. Nearby, along the Yukon River, it was 5 degrees colder.

“Fifty-nine below on Front Street in Tanana, Alaska,” she said, laughing. “It's just miserable. I hate everybody who lives in a warm place.”

A cold snap gripping interior Alaska is bothering even longtime residents such as Erickson. She didn't see a customer until 25 minutes after she opened her store, where the furnace was operating despite the cold.

“I'm good because I watch the temperatures and prepare in advance,” she said. “Last week, I got my stock in. I'm good. I'm not a last-minuter. Living your whole life in Alaska for 53 years, you've got to think ahead.”

Planes were not flying in the village 130 miles west of Fairbanks, Alaska's second-largest city. The cold also kept cars off the road, Erickson said. People instead were walking, bundled up like the little brother in the movie “A Christmas Story.”

She's hoping for a break in the weather — perhaps a balmy minus 20. Temperatures are forecast to remain cold into Friday.

“I want to leave,” she said. “My teeth are frozen to my lips.”

A very cold, low-pressure trough moved into Alaska from Siberia, said Christopher Cox, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fairbanks.

“The western Interior has been experiencing the 40s and 50s below for the last couple of days,” he said. “Here in Fairbanks, we've had some clouds that protect us. The clouds parted yesterday afternoon, and the temperatures have plummeted.”

Fairbanks International Airport reached -50 Wednesday, the first time since Jan. 29, 2012, Cox said.

The city craves clouds when it gets so cold. From November through January, Cox said, sunlight has virtually no effect on temperatures. Clouds, however, provide an insulating layer reflecting back heat generated by the Earth's crust.

“Think of it as a blanket,” Cox said. “If you have no clouds, there's nothing to stop that radiation from escaping to outer space.”

Last winter, the low in Fairbanks never reached minus 30, but that's not typical. Fairbanks averages 11 to 12 days of temperatures that reach 40 below zero or colder, Cox said.

Schools operated as usual. Children enjoy recess outside until it hits minus 20, according to Fairbanks school district policy.

“If it's 19 below, they go out,” Lori Kunz, school secretary at Denali Elementary. Attendance dropped Wednesday, when recess inside was the plan, Kunz said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.