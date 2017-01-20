Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

U.S. court cites right to gun-range use, tosses Chicago limits

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 12:27 a.m.
In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, U.S. Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit, Judge Diane Sykes speaks in Washington. Chicago has lost another round in its effort to restrict where gun ranges can be located within city limits. The U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 held as unconstitutional ordinances restricting gun ranges to manufacturing areas in Chicago. Sykes was one of the three judges on the panel.

CHICAGO — The city is grappling with another in a series of defeats in its bid to regulate guns and tamp down gun violence, this time after a federal appeals court said its restrictions on publicly accessible gun ranges violated the Second Amendment.

Chicago officials have long blamed the proliferation of guns for persistently high homi­cide rates — there were more than 760 last year — and have struggled to craft laws acceptable to the courts since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2010 struck the city's total ban on guns.

This latest ruling by the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago is also notable for who wrote the majority opinion that is being heralded by gun-rights advocates. Diane Sykes is a self-described conservative jurist and was on President-elect Donald Trump's short list of 11 potential nominees to fill a vacant seat on the nation's highest court.

If citizens have constitutionally protected rights to own guns, authorities can't then thwart their attempts to learn how to properly use them, the 19-page opinion, issued late Wednesday, contends.

“Range training is not categorically outside the Second Amendment,” Sykes wrote. “To the contrary, it lies close to the core of the individual right of armed defense.”

A three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit deemed three restrictions at the heart of Chicago's ordinance unconstitutional: one that restricts public gun ranges to manufacturing areas; one that bans minors from such ranges; and a third that set limits on how close ranges can be to schools, parks and places of worship.

The city could appeal to the Supreme Court. Spokesmen didn't immediately comment.

Among the city's justifications was that the ranges can produce airborne lead contamination, as well as pose fire hazards and attract gun thieves. But Sykes' majority opinion said the city offered little or no proof for those claims.

The toughest regulations don't apply to the law enforcement and security-company gun ranges within the city limits. The 7th Circuit noted not a single gun range for use by the general public has managed to open in Chicago.

A lead lawyer for the gun advocates in the case, Alan Gura, said in an emailed statement Thursday that Chicago officials asserted “wild claims” about the risks of gun ranges and that city lawmakers focus too much on blaming guns.

“City resources would be better spent improving policing and addressing the root causes of crime,” Gura said.

