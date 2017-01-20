More U.S. troops won't fix Iraq or Syria, Carter says

WASHINGTON — Sending thousands more American troops into Iraq or Syria in a bid to accelerate the defeat of the Islamic State group would push U.S. allies to the exits, create more anti-U.S. resistance and give up the U.S. military's key advantages, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in an Associated Press interview.

Speaking from his Pentagon office overlooking the Potomac River on Wednesday, Carter said he favors looking for ways to speed up the counter-IS campaign, which administration critics including President-elect Donald Trump have called slow-footed and overly cautious.

But he outlined numerous reasons why he believes strongly in the current approach of letting local Iraqi and Syrian forces set the pace.

“If we were to take over the war in Iraq and Syria entirely ourselves, first of all, in the near term it would be entirely by ourselves, because there is no one else volunteering to do that,” he said. “We could get past that. But secondly, we would risk turning people who are currently inclined to resist ISIL” or to join ranks with the coalition, “potentially into resisting us, and that would increase the strength of the enemy.”

Taking over the war would amount to “fighting on the enemy's terms, which is infantry fighting in towns in a foreign country,” he said. While U.S. troops can do that, it would not leverage the military's biggest strengths, which are special operations forces, mobility, air power and intelligence-gathering technologies — “exquisite capabilities that no one else has,” he said — to enable local troops to do the fighting and own the outcome.

So while he believes faster is better, “It's important that it be done in a way that victory sticks.” That was a reference to avoiding a repeat of the disastrous events of 2014, when Islamic State terrorists swept into western and northern Iraq from Syria and grabbed control of large swaths of territory as the Iraqi army collapsed.

The interview was Carter's last as Defense secretary. His designated successor, retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, is expected to win easy Senate confirmation shortly after Trump is inaugurated Friday.

At his confirmation hearing last week, Mattis gave only glimpses of his thinking on Iraq and Syria. When asked how his recommended way forward there would differ from the current approach, Mattis said, “You give it full resourcing to get there as rapidly as possible, and I think its getting there as rapidly as possible is probably where it would differ from the current administration, where it would be a more accelerated campaign from what the president-elect has already called for.”