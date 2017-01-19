West African military halt Gambia operation, issue Jammeh deadline

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BANJUL/DAKAR — West African armies halted an operation in Gambia aimed at installing the country's new president, Adama Barrow, Thursday so regional leaders could make one last attempt to persuade longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh to step aside.

Barrow took the oath of office Thursday at Gambia's embassy in Senegal, calling for international support from West Africa's ECOWAS bloc, the African Union and the United Nations.

A regional military force launched an intervention effort, dubbed Operation Restore Democracy, shortly after the former opposition figure was sworn in.

“We think that up until the last minute there is still a solution through dialog,” said Marcel de Souza, head of the ECOWAS commission.

During his inauguration speech Barrow appealed to ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations for support for his government and Gambia's people.

“This is a day no Gambian will ever forget,” Barrow said after taking the oath, which was administered by the president of Gambia's bar association. “Our national flag will now fly high among the most democratic nations of the world.”

Jammeh, in power since a 1994 coup, initially conceded defeat to Barrow following a Dec. 1 election before back-tracking, saying the vote was flawed.

De Souza said 7,000 troops from Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Mali would be involved in the operation.