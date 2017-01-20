Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

'El Chapo' is hauled off to U.S. jail that has held terrorists

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
In this photo provided U.S. law enforcement, authorities escort Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, center, from a plane to a waiting caravan of SUVs at Long Island MacArthur Airport on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Ronkonkoma, N.Y.
The motorcade with Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman leaves Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in New York.

Updated 10 hours ago

NEW YORK — In a scene U.S. authorities had dreamed of for decades, Mexican drug lord and escape artist Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was hauled into an American courtroom Friday and then taken away to an ultra-secure jail that has held some of world's most dangerous terrorists and mobsters.

Holding his unshackled hands behind his back, a dazed-looking Guzman quietly entered a not-guilty plea to drug trafficking and other charges at a Brooklyn courthouse ringed by squad cars, officers with assault rifles, and bomb-sniffing dogs.

“He's a man known for a life of crime, violence, death and destruction, and now he'll have to answer for that,” said Robert Capers, the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn.

The court appearance came hours after Guzman's Thursday night extradition from Mexico, where he had become something of a folk hero for two brazen prison escapes.

Guzman, who is in his 50s, was ordered held without bail in a special Manhattan jail unit where other high-risk inmates — including Mafia boss John Gotti and several close associates of Osama bin Laden — spent their time awaiting trial.

“It is difficult to imagine another person with a greater risk of fleeing prosecution,” prosecutors wrote in court papers.

Prosecutors described Guzman as the murderous overseer of a three-decade campaign of smuggling, brutality and corruption that made his Sinaloa cartel a fortune while fueling an epidemic of cocaine abuse and related violence in the U.S. in the 1980s and '90s.

Guzman faces the possibility of life in prison. To get Mexico to hand him over, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. They are also demanding he forfeit $14 billion in assets.

Outside court, Guzman defense attorney Michael Schneider said: “I haven't seen any evidence that indicates to me that Mr. Guzman's done anything wrong.” He also said he would contest whether his client was extradited properly to New York.

The United States has been trying to get custody of Guzman since he was first indicted in California in the early 1990s.

American authorities finally got their wish on the eve of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, though it was not clear if the timing of the extradition was intended as a sign of respect to the Republican or some kind of slap, perhaps an effort to let outgoing President Obama take the credit.

