World

Massachusetts court orders prosecutors to review 24,000 cases tainted by 'rogue' chemist

The Washington Post | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

The first of two massive scandals involving chemists at two Massachusetts drug labs took a major turn Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rejected the idea of dismissing all 24,000 convictions in drug cases handled by a “rogue” chemist but strongly urged prosecutors in eight counties around Boston to drop many of the cases so that a manageable number could be retried if needed.

The court also required prosecutors to certify they still had sufficient evidence in each of the remaining cases and to send new notifications to those defendants, all within the next 120 days.

The details of the misconduct by Annie Dookhan at a Boston-area facility for testing drugs in police cases, discovered in 2012, were shocking. She admitted to “contaminating samples intentionally, including turning negative samples into positive samples on at least a few occasions,” a state investigation of her work between 2003 and 2011 found. She falsified reports that the machine used for testing was properly functioning.

Dookhan pleaded guilty to multiple counts of tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice and served three years in prison. Then another drug lab chemist in western Massachusetts, Sonja Farak, was discovered in 2013 to have been actually using the drugs sent to her lab, was also arrested and imprisoned, and the number of cases she affected hasn't yet been determined.

