World

El Chapo follows footsteps of mobsters, terrorists

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 9:24 p.m.
A caravan of police vehicles shuttles Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman across the Brooklyn Bridge from a court appearance Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in New York.
The motorcade with Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman leaves Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in New York.

NEW YORK — In the heart of bustling lower Manhattan sits one of the country's most secure federal lockups — and the new home of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Guzman, who pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges he ran one of the world's biggest drug-trafficking operations, can expect to be kept in a special unit inside the drab 12-story Metropolitan Correctional Center, where such other high-profile, high-risk inmates as Gambino crime family boss John Gotti and several former close associates of Osama bin Laden awaited trial.

“It's got extra security above and beyond what you would have in a restricted housing area,” second only to the super-maximum security prison in Florence, Colo., said Catherine Linaweaver, who served as the lockup's warden for 15 months before retiring in 2014. “There is no other unit in the Bureau of Prisons like the high-security unit in New York.”

To authorities, it's a setting befitting a man who twice escaped from maximum-security Mexican prisons. Federal prosecutors wrote in a court filing that “it is difficult to imagine another person with a greater risk of fleeing prosecution” than Guzman.

The jail is sandwiched between federal prosecutors' offices and two federal courthouses and is protected by steel barricades that can stop a 7 12-ton truck. Cameras capable of reading a newspaper a block away are trained on the area.

Inmates can be transported to court through corridors linked to both courthouses, though Guzman will be ferried to and from court in Brooklyn, a potentially risky job for the U.S. Marshals Service.

