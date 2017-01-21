Millions march in Washington and around the world vowing to resist Donald Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Millions of women gathered in Washington and in cities across the country and around the world Saturday to mount a roaring rejoinder to the inauguration of President Trump.

What started as a Facebook post by a Hawaii retiree became an unprecedented international rebuke of a new president that packed cities large and small — from London to Los Angeles, Paris to Park City, Utah, Miami to Melbourne, Australia.

The Washington organizers, who originally sought a permit for a gathering of 200,000, said Saturday that as many as a half million people participated.

Many in the nation's capital and other cities said they were inspired to join because of Trump's divisive campaign and his disparagement of women, minorities and immigrants. In signs and shouts, they mocked what they characterized as Trump's lewd language and sexist demeanor.

The marches provided a balm for those eager to immerse themselves in a like-minded sea of citizens who shared their anxiety and disappointment after Democrat Hillary Clinton's historic bid for the presidency ended in defeat.

“We just want to make sure that we're heard,” said Mona Osuchukwu, 27, a District of Columbia native at the Washington march with her 3-year-old daughter, Chioma. “I want her to know that she has a voice. No matter what anyone tells her, especially as a black woman in America.”

The Washington demonstration was amplified by gatherings around the world, with march organizers listing more than 670 events planned nationwide and 70 in cities overseas, including Tel Aviv, Barcelona, Mexico City, Berlin and Yellowknife in Canada's Northwest Territories, where the temperature was 6 below zero.

In Chicago, the demonstration was overwhelmed by its own size as 150,000 demonstrators swamped downtown blocks. It forced officials to curtail their planned march, although thousands of protesters still paraded around the Loop. In Boston, police estimated a gathering of 125,000. In Los Angeles, officials temporarily closed some side streets to accommodate the crowds.

“We are doing our best to facilitate because they are squeezing into every street right now,” said Capt. Andrew Nieman of the Los Angeles Police Department.

There were huge gatherings in New York, Miami, Denver and Seattle.

In Juneau, Alaska, one man marveled that the crowd was the biggest he had ever seen on the state Capitol's steps. In Philadelphia, marchers filled city bridges. In Lexington, Ky., they shut down streets. In New Orleans, they played brass instruments.

The fear — and anger — at Trump's rise to the most powerful position in the United States reverberated at renowned protest sites around the globe, from the Trocadero in Paris to Trafalgar Square in London.

Marina Knight, a 43-year-old executive assistant, and her 9-year-old daughter were two of the tens of thousands marching in London.

“This is her first march,” Knight said, referring to her daughter. “It's the first time we felt it was vital to march. I feel the rights we take for granted could go backwards, and we owe it to our daughters and the next generation to fix this somehow.”

In the United States, the crowds marched in weather ranging from balmy to snowy. But common to every gathering were fiery rhetoric, pink knit hats and repeated references to the boast that offended so many women: Trump's infamous taped comments about groping female genitals.

Demonstrators came to Washington from across the country, sometimes sleeping on the couches of people they had never met before. As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the city's Metro transit system had recorded more than 597,000 trips, a weekend ridership record. By comparison, as of 4 p.m. on Inauguration Day, there were 368,000 trips. The city issued about 1,800 bus parking permits for the event, and Amtrak added extra trains in and out of Union Station.

The huge crowd delighted feminist icon Gloria Steinem, 82, who was among the first speakers. “This is the upside of the downside,” she exulted. “This is an outpouring of democracy like I've never seen in my very long life.”

Clinton didn't attend the march but tweeted her gratitude: “Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always stronger together.”

The size of the gathering proved challenging. The sound system failed to reach everyone in the massive crowd, and far more portable toilets were needed.

When the port-a-potties behind the stage broke down, security instructed women to use cups and ushered them into a box truck for privacy.

“I'm afraid to shake anyone's hand,” one woman joked.

Though the marchers were mostly female and white, men and people of color also joined the throngs.

John Fisher, a 34-year-old locksmith from Grand Rapids, Mich., drove more than nine hours with his wife, Kara Eagle.

I'm here to support my wife,” said Fischer. “I don't care who you are, women impact your life, and there's no reason why they shouldn't have the same rights as men.”

The crowd was buoyant, even joyous. Many held up signs — “I Am Very Upset!” and “Love Trumps Hate” and “Bridges Not Walls” — while others took videos of the moment on their cellphones. Every few minutes, a rolling roar swept over them.

D.C. police said they had made no march-related arrests, compared to more than 200 Friday when protesters created chaos in downtown Washington.

March organizers briefly considered suspending the formal march to the Ellipse out of concern that the crowd had grown too large to safely navigate the route to the White House. But speakers soon told the marchers to set out.

The march turned into a star-studded event, with celebrities Madonna, Janelle Monáe, Scarlett Johansson and Ashley Judd making appearances.