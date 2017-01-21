Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Search for survivors intensifies in Italy avalanche

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
REUTERS
A still image taken from a video shows a survivor, rescued by Italian Firefighters, at the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, which was hit by an avalanche, in this January 21, 2017 handout provided by Italy's Firefighters. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Updated 37 minutes ago

FARINDOLA, Italy — The strain showed on Fabio Salzetta's face.

The maintenance worker at the luxury Hotel Rigopiano who escaped being buried under the deadly avalanche because he had gone to check the boiler told Italian media Saturday that he called for hours to find survivors, but no one responded. The scene, he said, “felt like it was a dream. It was a nightmare.”

One of the people buried inside, and among the 23 still missing, is his sister. His voice shaking, he said he last saw her in the kitchen.

Five people have been confirmed killed, including two hotel waiters, while nine, including four children who had been on family vacations, have been pulled alive from the reinforced concrete structure buried beneath as many as 25 feet of snow Wednesday.

Doctors at the hospital in Pescara said one of the adults underwent surgery for a crushed arm and was in fair condition, but that all of the other patients were doing well. The children were being moved from intensive care to a pediatric ward.

Buoyed by the rescues Friday, more than two days after the disaster, search crews were intensifying their round-the-clock operation, fighting against the clock and deteriorating weather conditions including fresh snowfall and freezing temperatures.

“The search is difficult also because the site is in a precarious equilibrium; that's why the interventions are made very carefully and why we cannot intervene with big machineries risking to modify a very vulnerable situation,” said Titti Postiglione of Italy's civil protection agency.

Instead, workers pushed ahead using saws, shovels and gloved hands, listening for any sounds that might suggest more survivors.

Dozens of friends and family members kept vigil at the hospital, some growing frustrated at the lack of news.

Postiglioni said the high number of people still missing was giving impetus to the search.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.