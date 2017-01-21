Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Turkey poised to boost president's powers

The Washington Post | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 11:55 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

ISTANBUL — After weeks of raucous parliamentary debate that included fisticuffs and chair-throwing, lawmakers in Turkey overwhelmingly passed several constitutional amendments early Saturday that, if approved by the public, would grant President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greatly enhanced powers.

The changes include amendments that would abolish the post of prime minister, curb governmental oversight by the parliament and give Erdogan the authority to unilaterally issue decrees — rules that the president's opponents insist would formalize Turkey's drift toward authoritarian rule.

The president's allies have argued that the state had become unruly and that the long-overdue changes would free Erdogan from bureaucratic obstacles at a time when Turkey is facing unprecedented challenges.

A public referendum will be held on the package as early as the end of March. With some polls showing tepid support for the measures, the president and his supporters in the Islamist Justice and Development Party have tried to bolster their campaign by striking an alliance with a nationalist party that provided the votes needed in parliament to force a referendum.

The rancor in parliament included hair-pulling, the throwing of a potted plant and a lawmaker handcuffing herself to a microphone on a lectern before she was surrounded by angry opponents. As spectacle, it amounted to an embarrassing milestone that magnified deepening divisions over Turkey's direction even beyond the contentious debate over what has come to be known as the “executive presidency.”

Ravza Kavakci Kan, a lawmaker from the Justice and Development Party, was photographed during one of the brawls, standing aside with her arms folded and wearing a look of disgust. “When you work for days and days, people tend to do things they may get embarrassed about,” she said Saturday.after parliament voted.

“There's no excuse for it,” she added. “The Turkish people deserved better.”

Turkey's divisions have sharpened with several recent crises and threats, including a failed coup in July that left more than 240 people dead and prompted a withering government crackdown on political opponents and critics alike. The country has also been shaken by an alarming string of deadly militant attacks by Kurdish as well as Sunni Islamist militants.

Turkey's military intervention in Syria's war has also exposed fissures, as the government has forged a closer alliance with Russia and pushed Syria's anti-government rebels to accept a political solution that would end the fighting.

The president's supporters have argued that the accumulated challenges — and the need to impose order — are precisely the reason that Erdogan needs a freer hand to govern.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.