World

Man suspected in death of officer, ex-girlfriend in Louisiana dies

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 11:51 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

NEW ORLEANS — The man authorities say shot and killed a woman he'd been romantically involved with and a police officer who had tried to help her has died, hours after shooting himself in the chest during a standoff with authorities on a New Orleans bridge.

Col. John Fortunato, spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, said Sylvester Holt, 32, was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m. Friday at University Hospital.

Authorities said Holt shot himself in the chest Friday evening after threatening for hours to jump off a bridge spanning the Mississippi River.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said during talks with authorities on the bridge, Holt admitted shooting Westwego Police Officer Michael Louviere, 26, and Simone Veal, 32, the woman Holt had been romantically involved with. Normand said Holt had recently found out she was pregnant with her new boyfriend.

This was not Holt's first run-in with the law. He was the subject of restraining orders obtained by several women since 2012, Normand said.

He'd also been arrested in September after being accused of rape. But Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. said the rape charge was later dropped after the woman repeatedly told authorities she wanted to withdraw the charge, though she still alleged that he had raped her. Holt was released from jail Jan. 7.

Connick said Holt contended the sex was consensual.

