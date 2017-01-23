Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Patriots fan charged with pulling alarm at Steelers' hotel

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 2:09 p.m.
Dennis Harrison is arraigned Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in East Boston district court. He is alleged to have pulled the fire alarm in the middle of the night that roused the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their playoff with the New England Patriots.

BOSTON — The Boston man described by his lawyer as a “die-hard Patriots fan” has pleaded not guilty to pulling a fire alarm that roused the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers out of their hotel beds ahead of their playoff game against New England.

Dennis Harrison was released on personal recognizance at his arraignment Monday on charges including disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Police say the 25-year-old East Boston resident pulled the alarm at the Logan Airport Hilton at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities quickly determined it was a false alarm.

Prosecutors say Harrison told police he was drunk and did something “stupid” on a dare. He was arrested near the hotel.

The Steelers lost 36-17 to the Patriots on Sunday night.

His lawyer says Harrison played high school football and is embarrassed.

