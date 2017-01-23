Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Governors want say on Trump projects

Wire and Staff Reports | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Governors are flagging hundreds of “shovel-ready” projects they regard as high-priority for President Donald Trump's plan to fix the nation's infrastructure.

Scott Pattison, executive director of the bipartisan National Governor's Association, said Monday his group, at the request of the White House, has assembled a list of 300 projects costing billions of dollars from 43 states and territories, with more expected to come.

“The good part from a bipartisan standpoint is there seems to be full consensus that we have a lot of infrastructure problems in the U.S., a lot of maintenance issues, also things that need building,” he said.

Pennsylvania is one of the states that responded to the association's request. Gov. Tom Wolf's administration submitted a list of initial projects although the list is not comprehensive, said spokesman J.J. Abbott. The handful of projects could have “potentially significant economic impact for regions across the state,” including an expansion of the Bus Rapid Transit from downtown Pittsburgh, Abbott said.

In his inaugural address Friday, the Republican president said the nation's infrastructure “has fallen into disrepair and decay. We will build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation,” Trump said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that “infrastructure continues to be a huge priority.”

The American Society of Civil Engineers' infrastructure report card has estimated the United States needs to invest $3.6 trillion by 2020.

Pattison said while it was still early in the process, disagreements are likely over how to fund infrastructure. He added that governors want “all the tools” to be made available, including cash, municipal bonds, public-private partnerships and federal matching programs.

“One of the biggest issues that has to be faced is that the gas tax has been primarily the way in which we funded a lot of our transportation projects, and that's a declining revenue source,” Pattison said.

Governors also want to make sure their project priorities are immune from congressional earmarking, Pattison said, adding that states have developed “robust” prioritization programs.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has informed Trump that his infrastructure plan needs to be paid for — not added to the debt.

That's according to the No. 2 Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, who says the exchange happened at a gathering for bipartisan congressional leaders at the White House Monday evening.

Trump discussed a $1 trillion infrastructure plan during the presidential campaign, one of a few areas where his proposals sounded closer to Democrats than Republicans.

According to Cornyn, infrastructure was raised at the meeting as “an area maybe to find common ground and then Sen. McConnell made the important point it needs to be paid for because we've got $20 trillion in debt.”

Trump's advisers have emphasized leveraging more private capital to fill a massive funding gap. A framework for the “America's Infrastructure First” policy was laid out on Trump's campaign website but hasn't migrated to the official White House page so far.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.