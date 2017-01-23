Governors want say on Trump projects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Governors are flagging hundreds of “shovel-ready” projects they regard as high-priority for President Donald Trump's plan to fix the nation's infrastructure.

Scott Pattison, executive director of the bipartisan National Governor's Association, said Monday his group, at the request of the White House, has assembled a list of 300 projects costing billions of dollars from 43 states and territories, with more expected to come.

“The good part from a bipartisan standpoint is there seems to be full consensus that we have a lot of infrastructure problems in the U.S., a lot of maintenance issues, also things that need building,” he said.

Pennsylvania is one of the states that responded to the association's request. Gov. Tom Wolf's administration submitted a list of initial projects although the list is not comprehensive, said spokesman J.J. Abbott. The handful of projects could have “potentially significant economic impact for regions across the state,” including an expansion of the Bus Rapid Transit from downtown Pittsburgh, Abbott said.

In his inaugural address Friday, the Republican president said the nation's infrastructure “has fallen into disrepair and decay. We will build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation,” Trump said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that “infrastructure continues to be a huge priority.”

The American Society of Civil Engineers' infrastructure report card has estimated the United States needs to invest $3.6 trillion by 2020.

Pattison said while it was still early in the process, disagreements are likely over how to fund infrastructure. He added that governors want “all the tools” to be made available, including cash, municipal bonds, public-private partnerships and federal matching programs.

“One of the biggest issues that has to be faced is that the gas tax has been primarily the way in which we funded a lot of our transportation projects, and that's a declining revenue source,” Pattison said.

Governors also want to make sure their project priorities are immune from congressional earmarking, Pattison said, adding that states have developed “robust” prioritization programs.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has informed Trump that his infrastructure plan needs to be paid for — not added to the debt.

That's according to the No. 2 Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, who says the exchange happened at a gathering for bipartisan congressional leaders at the White House Monday evening.

Trump discussed a $1 trillion infrastructure plan during the presidential campaign, one of a few areas where his proposals sounded closer to Democrats than Republicans.

According to Cornyn, infrastructure was raised at the meeting as “an area maybe to find common ground and then Sen. McConnell made the important point it needs to be paid for because we've got $20 trillion in debt.”

Trump's advisers have emphasized leveraging more private capital to fill a massive funding gap. A framework for the “America's Infrastructure First” policy was laid out on Trump's campaign website but hasn't migrated to the official White House page so far.