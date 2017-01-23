Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Top court declines voter ID appeal

The Dallas Morning News | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined Texas officials' appeal in the ongoing battle over the state's voter identification law Monday, meaning an earlier decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which found the law violates the Voting Rights Act, will stand.

Chief Justice John Roberts, however, took the unusual step of offering an explanation for why the Supreme Court chose not to hear the appeal. He hinted that he might be willing to reconsider the issue.

Roberts noted that a lower court is still attempting to determine how Texas must adapt its voter ID law to compensate for discriminatory effects the judges found the law had on black and Hispanic citizens. In the next few months, the lower court will specify the next steps Texas officials must take.

“The issues will be better suited for (the court to review) at that time,” Roberts wrote.

The Republican-backed voter ID law, which first went into effect in 2013, has been making its way through a long court battle ever since. Most Texas Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, say that the law is necessary to prevent voter fraud and that it's not overly burdensome for a voter without ID to get one.

Last summer, the judges on the 5th Circuit noted that out of more than 20 million votes cast in Texas in the last decade, there had only been four instances of possible fraud of the type the voter ID law was written to address.

The law's opponents argue that the main goal of requiring voter ID is to prevent black and Hispanic voters from casting a ballot, because they are significantly less likely to have one of the seven accepted forms of government-issued ID.

As a temporary solution, during the November election, most voters were still required to show one of the approved forms of ID — but voters without a government-provided photo ID were still able to cast ballots, as long as they signed a form and provided some proof of identification, such as a utility bill or a paycheck.

