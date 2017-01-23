Will work for marijuana: Oops. La. lawyer's license suspended

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana lawyer who worked in exchange for marijuana has been suspended from practice for a year. The state's Supreme Court rejected a disciplinary board's recommendation to let attorney James Mecca keep working.

Mecca pleaded guilty in 2014 to a misdemeanor first-offence charge of possessing marijuana in 2013. His six-month jail sentence was suspended and he has served a year of probation, according to an unsigned Supreme Court opinion Friday.

The license suspension is a disciplinary matter, rather than criminal law.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office set up a sting after an informant reported that she'd paid Mecca earlier in marijuana, and he had offered to represent her again for the “same old, same old.”

Drug officers taped a phone conversation in which the informant said she had “a whole backpack full” of “smoke.” She then set up a meeting at which she gave Mecca about a half-pound of marijuana provided by the sheriff's office, according to the opinion. He was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested on charges of running a stop sign and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute it, the opinion recounted.

The Louisiana State Bar's disciplinary board had recommended a “fully deferred” two-year suspension that would have let him keep working while he was on probation.

The court found that too light, ordering a one-year actual suspension.